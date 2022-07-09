GFG Capital LLC Purchases 8,117 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

