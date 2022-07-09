GFG Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Shares of DPST stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

