GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $279.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.67. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

