GFG Capital LLC Sells 439 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.