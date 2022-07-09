GFG Capital LLC Sells 4,432 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

