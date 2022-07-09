GFG Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.