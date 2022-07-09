Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Shares Up 4.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.09. 1,053,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the average session volume of 162,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.
