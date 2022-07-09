Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $4.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

GOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.68.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.