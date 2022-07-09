Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.