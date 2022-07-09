Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

