Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

USMV opened at $71.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65.

