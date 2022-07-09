Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 22,134 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,134 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

