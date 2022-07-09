Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 50,742 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 1,031.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 346.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DJD opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

