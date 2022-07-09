Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

