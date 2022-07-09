Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 3,798 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.

