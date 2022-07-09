Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76.

