Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

HON stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

