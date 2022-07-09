Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 22.84% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $110.78 and a 1 year high of $167.91.
