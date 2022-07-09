Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

