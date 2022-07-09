Gravity Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $172.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $446,508.26 and $172.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00556429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

