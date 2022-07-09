Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79. 18,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 17,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

