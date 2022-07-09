Gridcoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $17,082.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,421,112 coins and its circulating supply is 411,768,080 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

