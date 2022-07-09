GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

Several research analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.63 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

