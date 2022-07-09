Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys 16,003 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 1.43% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

FNDB opened at $51.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69.

