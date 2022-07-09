Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,179 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after buying an additional 805,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

