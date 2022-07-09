Guardian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

