Guardian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

