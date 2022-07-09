Guardian Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

