Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $212.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00245650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002181 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

