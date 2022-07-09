HaloDAO Price Up 14.5% This Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $37,399.48 and $17.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00570501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033558 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

