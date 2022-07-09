Handshake (HNS) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and $53,597.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,595.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.98 or 0.05630625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00240536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00588232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00073408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00506022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005686 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 506,172,540 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

