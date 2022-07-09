Head-To-Head Analysis: Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) vs. Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.29 $6.46 million N/A N/A Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. $13.45 billion 0.44 $562.60 million N/A N/A

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Offerpad Solutions and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 279.10%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company also engages in flexible workspace business; and management of facility reservation portal sites. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.