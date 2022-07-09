Head to Head Analysis: Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Houston American Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 30.90 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -11.50 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Houston American Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -64.46% -8.80% -8.45% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Summary

Houston American Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pengrowth Energy (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

