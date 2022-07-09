Head-To-Head Review: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.15 $154.28 million $1.18 19.92 Zentek $280,000.00 699.09 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -17.91

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Summit Materials and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 4 3 0 2.43 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summit Materials currently has a consensus target price of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 54.41%. Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 5.84% 7.02% 2.90% Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52%

Summary

Summit Materials beats Zentek on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It has operations in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Zentek (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

