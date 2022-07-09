Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HL. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

