HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

HEI opened at €47.33 ($49.30) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €44.42 ($46.27) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($80.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

