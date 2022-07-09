Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 125,251 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,060.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.
HLGN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 1,183,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $16.35.
About Heliogen (Get Rating)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
