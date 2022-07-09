Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 836,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,712,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $98.23 on Monday. Heska has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

