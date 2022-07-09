Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

