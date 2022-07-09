HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL) vs. AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Head-To-Head Comparison

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AgileThought and HPIL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 HPIL 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than HPIL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HPIL shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of HPIL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and HPIL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.70 -$20.07 million N/A N/A HPIL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HPIL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought.

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HPIL has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and HPIL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87% HPIL N/A N/A N/A

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

HPIL Company Profile (Get Rating)

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focusses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

