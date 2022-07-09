IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 452.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in IDEX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,207,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $185.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.23. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.