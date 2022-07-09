IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $378.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

