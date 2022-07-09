Idle Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Idle coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $1.32 million and $6,466.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033539 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

