Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.17.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

