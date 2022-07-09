Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $4,143.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

