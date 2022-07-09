Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 2,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 28,350.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $9,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

