Insider Buying: Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases £26,300 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £26,300 ($31,847.91).

Shares of Caffyns stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.66) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 560.41. Caffyns plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($7.87). The company has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,090.91%.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

