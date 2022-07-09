Insider Buying: Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Price acquired 300,000 shares of Horizon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,700.00 ($14,178.08).
The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Horizon Minerals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.