Insider Buying: Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Price acquired 300,000 shares of Horizon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,700.00 ($14,178.08).

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Horizon Minerals alerts:

About Horizon Minerals (Get Rating)

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, vanadium, molybdenum, silver, and zinc deposits. The company operates 100% owned gold projects in the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions. The company also holds 100% interest in the Nimbus silver-zinc project; and the Boorara gold project located in the east of Kalgoorlie, as well as has joint venture at the Richmond project located in Queensland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.