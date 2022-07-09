Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $165,000.00 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 384,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Neil Gagnon acquired 10,711 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Neil Gagnon acquired 6,185 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.95.

On Monday, June 27th, Neil Gagnon acquired 18,274 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,861.68.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon bought 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94.

On Thursday, June 16th, Neil Gagnon bought 33,080 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40.

SCWX opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SecureWorks by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

