Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $63,455.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

