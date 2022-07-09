Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $25,945.40 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $157.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.47 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 101.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of F5 by 10.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

